കാലിക്കറ്റിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് കോഴ്സ് പഠിക്കാം: സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷൻ 10ന്

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കാലിക്കറ്റിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് കോഴ്സ് പഠിക്കാം: സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷൻ 10ന്text_fields
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News Summary - Calicut University Data Science Spot Admission 2026
തേഞ്ഞിപ്പലം : കാലിക്കറ്റ് സർവകലാശാല കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ് പഠന വകുപ്പിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് ആൻഡ് അനലറ്റിക്സ് പ്രൊജക്ട് മോഡ് കോഴ്സിൽ എല്ലാ വിഭാഗത്തിലും ഏതാനും സീറ്റുകൾ ഒഴിവുണ്ട്. താല്പര്യമുള്ളവർ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10ന് രാവിലെ 11 മണിക്ക് അനുബന്ധ രേഖകളുമായി സർവകലാശാല കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ് വകുപ്പിൽ സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷന് എത്തണം.
വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് : 81295 44376, 0494 2407325, 75598 16123.
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