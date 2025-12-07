ബീ-കീപ്പിങ് കോഴ്സ്: 20 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 7 Dec 2025 10:25 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Dec 2025 10:25 AM IST
ബീ-കീപ്പിങ് കോഴ്സ്: 20 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാംtext_fields
News Summary - Bee-keeping course
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള ഖാദി ഗ്രാമവ്യവസായ ബോർഡ് നടത്തുന്ന ആറു മാസം ദൈർഘ്യമുള്ള ബീ-കീപ്പിങ് ട്രെയിനിങ് കോഴ്സിലേക്ക് ഡിസംബർ 20 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി / തത്തുല്യ അടിസ്ഥാന യോഗ്യതയുള്ള 18 നും 30 നും ഇടയിൽ പ്രായമുള്ളവർക്ക് (20/11/2025 പ്രകാരം) ഓൺലൈനായി അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. ഫീസ് 30,000 രൂപ. ഫീൽഡ് ട്രെയിനിങ്ങിന് ചെലവാകുന്ന അധിക തുക അപേക്ഷകർ വഹിക്കണം. അപേക്ഷ ഫീസായി 50 രൂപ ഓൺലൈനായി അടക്കണം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 9747321760, khadi.kerala.gov.in.
