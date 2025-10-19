Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightബി.ഫാം:സ്‌ട്രേ...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 7:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 7:12 AM IST

    ബി.ഫാം:സ്‌ട്രേ വേക്കൻസി അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ബി.ഫാം:സ്‌ട്രേ വേക്കൻസി അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ്
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2025ലെ ബി.ഫാം കോഴ്‌സിലേയ്ക്കുള്ള രണ്ടാംഘട്ട സ്‌ട്രേ വേക്കൻസി അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.in ൽ. ഈ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് ലഭിച്ച വിദ്യാർഥികൾ 21 മുതല്‍ 24 വൈകീട്ട് 4.00 മണിക്ക് മുമ്പായി അതത് കോളജുകളിൽ പ്രവേശനം നേടണം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:second phaseEdu NewsB Pharmstray vacancy allotment
    News Summary - B pharm Stray Vacancy Allotment
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X