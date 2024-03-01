Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    1 March 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    1 March 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    ബി.ഫാം ലാറ്ററൽ എൻട്രി: ഓപ്ഷൻ നൽകാം

    ബി.ഫാം ലാറ്ററൽ എൻട്രി: ഓപ്ഷൻ നൽകാം
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ബി.​ഫാം ലാ​റ്റ​റ​ൽ എ​ൻ​ട്രി കോ​ഴ്സ്​ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​കൃ​ത അ​ലോ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി. www.cee.kerala.gov.in ലെ 'B.Pharm (LE) 2023 Candidate Portal ​എ​ന്ന ലി​ങ്ക് ക്ലി​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്ത് ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​മ്പ​ർ, പാ​സ്​​വേ​ഡ് എ​ന്നി​വ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ഹോം ​പേ​ജി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം 'Option Registration' എ​ന്ന മെ​നു​വി​ൽ ക്ലി​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്ത് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് നാ​ലു​വ​രെ ഓ​പ്ഷ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ww.cee.kerala.gov.in സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ക. ഫോൺ : 0471252530.

    News Summary - B. Farm Lateral Entry: Option can be given
