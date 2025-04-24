Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 7:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 7:30 PM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട് ലോ കോളജിൽ അധ്യാപക നിയമനം

    കോഴിക്കോട് ലോ കോളജിൽ അധ്യാപക നിയമനം
    കോഴിക്കോട്: സർക്കാർ ലോ കോളജിൽ നിയമം, മാനേജ്മെന്റ്, ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ അതിഥി അധ്യാപകരായി സേവനം ചെയ്യാനാഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന കോളജ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിന്റെ വെബ്സൈറ്റിലെ ഗെസ്റ്റ് പാനലിൽ പേര് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത ഉദ്യോഗാർഥികളിൽനിന്ന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. യു.ജി.സി നെറ്റ് യോഗ്യതയുള്ളവരുടെ അഭാവത്തിൽ മറ്റുള്ളവരെയും പരിഗണിക്കും.

    വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്കു വെബ്സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കുക. https://glckozhikode.ac.in/. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 0495 2730680. അപേക്ഷാ ഫോറം പൂരിപ്പിച്ച് സ്വയം സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തിയ രേഖകൾ സഹിതം മേയ് അഞ്ചിന് മുമ്പ് സമർപ്പിക്കണം. ഇ-മെയിൽ: calicutlawcollegeoffice@gmail.com.

    TAGS:law college calicutTeacher appointment
