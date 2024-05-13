Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 May 2024 1:51 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 May 2024 1:59 AM GMT
കാർഷിക സർവകലാശാല കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാംtext_fields
News Summary - apply for agricultural university courses
പ്രോസ്പെക്ടസ് www.admissions.kau.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ. കൃഷിശാസ്ത്രം, ഓർഗാനിക് അഗ്രികൾചർ ഡിപ്ലോമ കോഴ്സുകൾക്ക് ജൂൺ 14, മറ്റ് കോഴ്സുകൾക്ക് ജൂൺ 11 ആണ് അപേക്ഷ സമര്പ്പിക്കാനുള്ള അവസാന തീയതി. ഫോൺ: 0487-2438139, 0487-2438143.
തൃശൂർ: കേരള കാർഷിക സർവകലാശാല 2024-25 അധ്യയനവര്ഷത്തെ വിവിധ കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു.
