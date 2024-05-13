Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    13 May 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    13 May 2024 1:59 AM GMT

    കാർഷിക സർവകലാശാല കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷിക്കാം

    Agricultural university
    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: കേ​ര​ള കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല 2024-25 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ വി​വി​ധ കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു.

    പ്രോ​സ്​​പെ​ക്ട​സ് www.admissions.kau.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ. കൃ​ഷി​ശാ​സ്ത്രം, ഓ​ർ​ഗാ​നി​ക് അ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ​ച​ർ ഡി​പ്ലോ​മ കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജൂ​ൺ 14, മ​റ്റ്​ കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ജൂ​ൺ 11 ആ​ണ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ര്‍പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി. ഫോ​ൺ: 0487-2438139, 0487-2438143.

    Agricultural university courses
    apply for agricultural university courses
