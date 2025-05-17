Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 17 May 2025 1:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 May 2025 1:52 PM IST

    എം.ബി.എ- എൽ.എൽ.ബി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക് 19 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    എം.ബി.എ- എൽ.എൽ.ബി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക് 19 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2025-26 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ എം.ബി.എ (കെ-മാറ്റ്), സംയോജിത പഞ്ചവത്സര, ത്രിവത്സര എൽ.എൽ.ബി കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക് മേയ് 19 ഉച്ചക്ക് 12 മണിവരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.

    കെ-മാറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ മേയ് 31 നും എൽ.എൽ.ബി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ ജൂൺ 1 നും സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ എല്ലാ ജില്ലകളിലും നടക്കും. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: www.cee.kerala.gov.in

    TAGS:entrance examLLBmba
    News Summary - Applications can be submitted up to 19 for the MBA-LLB entrance exam
