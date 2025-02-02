Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    2 Feb 2025 6:30 PM IST
    2 Feb 2025 7:13 PM IST

    അലിഗഡ് മുസ്​ലിം സർവകലാശാല: ബിരുദ കോഴ്‌സിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാനുള്ള സമയപരിധി നീട്ടി

    Aligarh Muslim University
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: അലിഗഡ് മുസ്​ലിം സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ബിരുദ (യു.ജി) കോഴ്‌സുകളിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാനുള്ള സമയപരിധി ഫെബ്രുവരി എട്ട് വരെ നീട്ടി. സർവകലാശാല അധികൃതർ വാർത്താകുറിപ്പിലാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.

    ഇതുവരെ അപേക്ഷ നൽകാത്ത വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് 2025 ഫെബ്രുവരി 8നകം ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റായ oaps.amuonline.ac.in സന്ദർശിച്ച് അപേക്ഷ നൽകാവുന്നതാണ്.

    പിഴയില്ലാതെ ഫെബ്രുവരി 8 വരെയും പിഴയോട് കൂടി ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 വരെയുമാണ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ബിരുദ കോഴ്‌സുകളിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാനുള്ള അവസാന സമയം.

    നേരെത്തെ, ജനുവരി 31 വരെ പിഴയില്ലാതെയും ഫെബ്രുവരി 7 വരെ പിഴയോട് കൂടിയും അപേക്ഷിക്കാനാണ് സമയം അനുവദിച്ചിരുന്നത്.

