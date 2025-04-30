Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightഫുഡ്​ക്രാഫ്​റ്റ്​...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 30 April 2025 9:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 April 2025 9:04 AM IST

    ഫുഡ്​ക്രാഫ്​റ്റ്​ കോഴ്​സുകളിലേ്ക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫുഡ്​ക്രാഫ്​റ്റ്​ കോഴ്​സുകളിലേ്ക്ക് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
    cancel

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലുള്ള ഫു​ഡ് ക്രാ​ഫ്റ്റ് ഇ​ന്‍സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ വീ​ട്ട​മ്മ​മാ​ര്‍ക്കും സ്വ​യം തൊ​ഴി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ന്‍ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ര്‍ക്കു​മാ​യി ഹ്ര​സ്വ​കാ​ല കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു. മേ​യ് മാ​സ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​ഞ്ച് ദി​വ​സം വീ​തം ബേ​ക്ക​റി ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ക​ണ്‍ഫെ​ക്ഷ​ന​റി, കു​ക്ക​റി, ഫു​ഡ് പ്രി​സ​ര്‍വേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ക​റി പൗ​ഡ​ര്‍, മ​സാ​ല മേ​ക്കി​ങ് എ​ന്നീ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് ​: 0487 2384253, 9447610223.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Edu NewsFood craft courses
    News Summary - admission to food craft course
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X