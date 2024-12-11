കേരളത്തിലെ രണ്ട് ഹോമിയോ കോളജുകളിലെ അഡ്മിഷൻ നടപടികൾ റദ്ദാക്കി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
11 Dec 2024
11 Dec 2024
കേരളത്തിലെ രണ്ട് ഹോമിയോ കോളജുകളിലെ അഡ്മിഷൻ നടപടികൾ റദ്ദാക്കിtext_fields
News Summary - Admission process in two homeopathy colleges in Kerala cancelled
കൊച്ചി : രണ്ട് ഹോമിയോ കോളജുകളിലെ അഡ്മിഷൻ നടപടികൾ റദ്ദാക്കി. എറണാകുളം പടിയാര് മെമ്മോറിയല് കോളജ്, തിരുവനന്തപുരം ശ്രീ വിദ്യാധിരാജ ഹോമിയോപ്പതിക് കോളജുകള്ക്കെതിരെയാണ് നടപടി.
നാഷണൽ കമ്മീഷൻ ഫോർ ഹോമിയോപ്പതിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ഹൈകോടതിയെ അറിയിച്ചത്. ബി.എച്ച്.എം.എസ് കോഴ്സിലേക്ക് രണ്ട് കോളജുകളും നടത്തിയ അഡ്മിഷനുകൾ റദ്ദാക്കി.
പൊതുവായ കൗൺസിലിങ് മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾക്ക് വിപരീതമായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചെന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തിയാണ് നടപടി. രണ്ട് കോളജുകളും പിഴയും ഒടുക്കണം.
