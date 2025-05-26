Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    26 May 2025 4:10 PM IST
    26 May 2025 4:42 PM IST

    ഓണേഴ്സ് ബിരുദ കോഴ്സുകളിൽ പ്രവേശന വിജ്ഞാപനം

    ഓണേഴ്സ് ബിരുദ കോഴ്സുകളിൽ പ്രവേശന വിജ്ഞാപനം
    മാഹി: മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധി ഗവ. ആർട്സ് കോളജിലെ ഈ അധ്യയന വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള ഒന്നാം വർഷ ഓണേഴ്സ് ബിരുദ കോഴ്സുകളിൽ (ബി.എ, ബി.എസ് സി, ബി.കോം) പ്രവേശനത്തിന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. ഓൺലൈൻ വഴി 27മുതൽ www.mggacmahe.ac.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റ് വഴി ജൂൺ 10 ന് നാല് വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.

    മറ്റ് സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അപേക്ഷർക്ക് ബോട്ടണി, സുവോളജി, ഫിസിക്സ്, കെമിസ്ട്രി, കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ്, മാത്തമാറ്റിക്സ്, ഹിന്ദി എന്നീ ബിരുദ കോഴ്സുകൾക്ക് മാത്രമേ നിലവിൽ ഓൺലൈനിൽ അപേക്ഷിക്കുവാൻ കഴിയുകയുള്ളൂ. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് കോളജ് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കുക.

    News Summary - Admission notification for Honours degree courses
