Madhyamam
    Career News
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2024 2:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 2:23 AM GMT

    നഴ്‌സിങ് പഠനം കഴിഞ്ഞവർക്ക് നിര്‍ബന്ധിത പരിശീലനം വേണ്ട

    കേ​ര​ള സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ തീ​രു​മാ​നം ശ​രി​വെ​ച്ച് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി
    nurse
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ല്‍ഹി: ന​ഴ്‌​സി​ങ് പ​ഠ​നം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ നി​ര്‍ബ​ന്ധി​ത പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം വേ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി. നി​ര്‍ബ​ന്ധി​ത പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ തീ​രു​മാ​നം കോ​ട​തി ശ​രി​വെ​ച്ചു. നാ​ലു​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ആ​റു​മാ​സം പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഹ​ര​ജി ത​ള്ളി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. കേ​ര​ള പ്രൈ​വ​റ്റ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ല്‍ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഹ​ര​ജി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:NursingTrainingCareer NewsIndia News
    News Summary - There is no compulsory training for those who have completed nursing studies
