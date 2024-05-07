Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 May 2024 2:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 May 2024 2:23 AM GMT
നഴ്സിങ് പഠനം കഴിഞ്ഞവർക്ക് നിര്ബന്ധിത പരിശീലനം വേണ്ടtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - There is no compulsory training for those who have completed nursing studies
ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: നഴ്സിങ് പഠനം കഴിഞ്ഞുള്ള ഒരുവര്ഷത്തെ നിര്ബന്ധിത പരിശീലനം വേണ്ടെന്ന് സുപ്രീംകോടതി. നിര്ബന്ധിത പരിശീലനം ആവശ്യമില്ലെന്ന കേരള സര്ക്കാര് തീരുമാനം കോടതി ശരിവെച്ചു. നാലുവര്ഷത്തെ പഠനത്തിനിടെ ആറുമാസം പരിശീലനം ലഭിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്ന് സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രികളുടെ ഹരജി തള്ളി സുപ്രീംകോടതി വ്യക്തമാക്കി. കേരള പ്രൈവറ്റ് ഹോസ്പിറ്റല് അസോസിയേഷനായിരുന്നു ഹരജി നൽകിയത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story