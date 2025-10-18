Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 8:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2025 8:46 AM IST

    വെറ്ററിനറി സർവകലാശാല ടീച്ചിങ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ്, ഗെസ്റ്റ് ലെക്ചറർ ഒഴിവുകളിലേക്ക് താൽക്കാലിക നിയമനം

    വെറ്ററിനറി സർവകലാശാല ടീച്ചിങ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ്, ഗെസ്റ്റ് ലെക്ചറർ ഒഴിവുകളിലേക്ക് താൽക്കാലിക നിയമനം
    കോഴിക്കോട്: കേരള വെറ്ററിനറി ആൻഡ് അനിമൽ സയൻസസ് സർവകലാശാലയുടെ വയനാട്ടിലെ പൂക്കോടുള്ള കോളജ് ഓഫ് ‍ഡെയറി സയൻസ് ആൻഡ് ടെക്നോളജിയിലേക്ക് ടീച്ചിങ് അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് (ഫിസിക്കൽ എജുക്കേഷൻ, കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ്, ഇലക്ട്രിക്കൽ എൻജിനീയറിങ്), ഗെസ്റ്റ് ലെക്ചറർ (ഡെയറി എൻജിനീയറിങ്) ഒഴിവുകളിലേക്ക് താൽക്കാലിക നിയമനത്തിന് 23ന് രാവിലെ 10 ന് വയനാട്ടിലെ സി.ഡി.എസ്.ടി കോളജിൽ ഇന്റർവ്യൂ നടക്കും.

    വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് www.kvasu.ac.in

