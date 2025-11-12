എസ്.ബി.ഐയിൽ സ്പെഷലിസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 Nov 2025 10:08 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Nov 2025 10:08 AM IST
സ്റ്റേറ്റ് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് ഇന്ത്യ കരാർ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ സ്പെഷലിസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസർമാരെ നിയമിക്കുന്നു. 103 ഒഴിവുകളുണ്ട്. തസ്തികകൾ: െഹഡ് (പ്രോജക്ട്, ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്റ്, റിസർവ്-1, സോണൺ ഹെഡ്-4, റീജനൽ ഹെഡ്-7, ആർ.എം-ടീം ഹെഡ് 19, ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്റ് സ്പെഷലിസ്റ്റ്-22, ഇൻവെസ്റ്റ്മെന്റ് ഓഫിസർ-46, പ്രോജക്ട് ഡെലവപ്മെന്റ് മാനേജർ (ബിസിനസ്) 2, സെൻട്രൽ റിസർച്ച് ടീം (സപ്പോർട്ട്)-2. യോഗ്യത മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളും സെലക്ഷൻ നടപടികളും അപേക്ഷിക്കുന്ന രീതിയും ശമ്പളവും അടക്കമുള്ള വിവരങ്ങൾ https://sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings ൽ. ഓൺലൈനിൽ നവംബർ 17വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.
