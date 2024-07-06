Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    വനിത വോളിബാൾ താരങ്ങൾക്ക് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ അവസരം

    ഓൺലൈൻ അപേക്ഷ ജൂലൈ എട്ടു വരെ
    വനിത വോളിബാൾ താരങ്ങൾക്ക് ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ അവസരം
    ബാങ്ക് ഓഫ് മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ മികച്ച വനിത​ വോളിബാൾ താരങ്ങൾക്ക് ക്ലർക്ക് (കസ്റ്റമർ സർവിസ് അസോസിയേറ്റ്) തസ്തികയിൽ നിയമനത്തിന് അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. ശമ്പളനിരക്ക് 24,050 -64,480 രൂപ. ആകെ 12 ഒഴിവുകളുണ്ട്.

    യോഗ്യത: എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി/ തത്തുല്യം, പ്രായപരിധി 18 -25 വയസ്സ്. സംസ്ഥാന/ ദേശീയ/ അന്തർദേശീയ മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ പ്രതിനിധാനം ചെയ്തിട്ടുള്ളവരോ ജൂനിയർ നാഷനൽ ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ് മെഡൽ ലഭിച്ചവരോ ആകണം. വിശദമായ യോഗ്യത മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളും സെലക്ഷൻ നടപടികളും അടങ്ങിയ റിക്രൂട്ട്മെന്റ് വിജ്ഞാപനം https://bankofmaharashtra.in/careersൽ ലഭിക്കും. ജൂലൈ 8 വരെ ഓൺലൈനായി അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാം.

    News Summary - Opportunity for women volleyball players in Bank of Maharashtra
