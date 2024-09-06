Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Career News
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 8:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Sep 2024 9:47 AM GMT

    ഓറിയന്റൽ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവ്

    Job Vacancy
    ലക്കിടി: വയനാട് ഓറിയന്റൽ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ മൾട്ടി മീഡിയ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവുണ്ട്. മൾട്ടി മീഡിയയിൽ ബിരുദാനന്ത ബിരുദം ആണ് യോഗ്യത. താല്പര്യമുള്ളവർ oshmnhm@gmail.com എന്ന mail ഐഡിയിലേക്ക് ബയോഡാറ്റ സഹിതം അപേക്ഷിക്കുക.

    കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 9496166210, 8086622253.

    TAGS:job vacancy
    News Summary - Job Vacancy in lakkidi
