ഓറിയന്റൽ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Sep 2024 8:09 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 Sep 2024 9:47 AM GMT
ഓറിയന്റൽ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Job Vacancy in lakkidi
ലക്കിടി: വയനാട് ഓറിയന്റൽ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ മൾട്ടി മീഡിയ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവുണ്ട്. മൾട്ടി മീഡിയയിൽ ബിരുദാനന്ത ബിരുദം ആണ് യോഗ്യത. താല്പര്യമുള്ളവർ oshmnhm@gmail.com എന്ന mail ഐഡിയിലേക്ക് ബയോഡാറ്റ സഹിതം അപേക്ഷിക്കുക.
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 9496166210, 8086622253.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story