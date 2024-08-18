ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ് അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
18 Aug 2024
Updated Ondate_range 18 Aug 2024 2:46 AM GMT
ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ് അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവ്text_fields
News Summary - fashion designing teacher vacancy
ലക്കിടി (വയനാട്): ഓറിയന്റൽ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ് വിഭാഗത്തിൽ അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവുണ്ട്. ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ്ങിൽ ബിരുദാനന്തര ബിരുദം ആണ് യോഗ്യത. താല്പര്യമുള്ള ഉദ്യോഗാർഥികൾ oshmnhm@gmail.com എന്ന ഇമെയിൽ ഐഡി യിലേക്ക് ബയോ ഡാറ്റാ സഹിതം അപേക്ഷിക്കുക.
കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 9496166210, 8086622253.
