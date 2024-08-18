Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightCareer Newschevron_rightഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ് അധ്യാപക...
    Career News
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 2:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2024 2:46 AM GMT

    ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ് അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    fashion designing 987987
    cancel

    ലക്കിടി (വയനാട്): ഓറിയന്റൽ സ്കൂൾ ഓഫ് ഹോട്ടൽ മാനേജ്മെന്റിൽ ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ് വിഭാഗത്തിൽ അധ്യാപക ഒഴിവുണ്ട്. ഫാഷൻ ഡിസൈനിങ്ങിൽ ബിരുദാനന്തര ബിരുദം ആണ് യോഗ്യത. താല്പര്യമുള്ള ഉദ്യോഗാർഥികൾ oshmnhm@gmail.com എന്ന ഇമെയിൽ ഐഡി യിലേക്ക് ബയോ ഡാറ്റാ സഹിതം അപേക്ഷിക്കുക.

    കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 9496166210, 8086622253.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Fashion Designing
    News Summary - fashion designing teacher vacancy
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick