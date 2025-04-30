Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 30 April 2025 7:41 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 April 2025 7:41 PM IST
സർക്കാറിന്റെ തിരുത്ത്; യൂനിഫോം തസ്തികകളിൽ ഉന്തിയ പല്ലിന്റെ പേരിലുള്ള അയോഗ്യത ഒഴിവാക്കുംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Disqualification for uniformed positions due to protruding teeth will be eliminated
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: യൂനിഫോം തസ്തികകളിൽ ഉദ്യോഗാർഥികളുടെ ഉന്തിയ പല്ലിന്റെ പേരിലുള്ള അയോഗ്യത ഒഴിവാക്കാൻ മന്ത്രിസഭ തീരുമാനിച്ചു. ആഭ്യന്തരം, വനം - വന്യജീവി, ഗതാഗതം, എക്സൈസ് എന്നീ വകുപ്പുകളിലെ യൂണിഫോം ഫോഴ്സിലെ തസ്തികകളിലേയ്ക്കുള്ള തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ ഉന്തിയ പല്ല് ഇനി അയോഗ്യതയാവില്ല.
അതത് വകുപ്പുകളിലെ ചട്ടങ്ങളിൽ ഈ വ്യവസ്ഥ നിലവിലുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ അത് ഭേദഗതി ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് മന്ത്രിസഭ അനുമതി നൽകി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story