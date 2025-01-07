Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightബി.ഫാം: അവസാന തീയതി...
    Career & Education
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 9:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jan 2025 9:00 AM IST

    ബി.ഫാം: അവസാന തീയതി നീട്ടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    education
    cancel

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ബി.​ഫാം (ലാ​റ്റ​റ​ൽ എ​ൻ​ട്രി) കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പ്രൊ​ഫൈ​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ ന്യൂ​ന​ത​ക​ളു​ള്ള പ​ക്ഷം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി ഈ​മാ​സം ഒ​മ്പ​ത് വ​രെ​യാ​യി ദീ​ർ​ഘി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് www.cee.kerala.gov.in കാ​ണു​ക.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Career and eduction
    News Summary - B. Pharm online application date postponed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X