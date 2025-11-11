മൺപാത്രത്തിൽ വിരിയും മനോഹര രൂപങ്ങൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Nov 2025 10:41 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Nov 2025 10:42 AM IST
മൺപാത്രത്തിൽ വിരിയും മനോഹര രൂപങ്ങൾtext_fields
News Summary - State school science fair 2025
പാലക്കാട്: മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂറിന്റെ മൺപാത്ര പെയ്ന്റിങ് മത്സരത്തിൽ മൂന്ന് മനോഹര രൂപങ്ങൾ വരച്ച് വിസ്മയം തീർത്ത് ഫാത്തിമത്തുൽ റിൻഷിയ. പ്രവൃത്തിപരിചയ മേളയുടെ എച്ച്.എസ്.എസ് വിഭാഗത്തിലാണ് റിൻഷിയ മത്സരിച്ചത്. എ ഗ്രേഡും കരസ്ഥമാക്കി. ചിത്രശലഭത്തിന്റെ രൂപവും, ആഫ്രിക്കൻ ഗോത്രവർഗത്തിന്റെ നൃത്തരൂപവും, ഇല്യൂഷൻ ആർട്ടും ആണ് റിൻഷിയ മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂറിൽ വരച്ച് തീർത്തത്.
ഡ്രോയിങ്ങും പെയ്ന്റിങ്ങും തന്നെയാണ് റിൻഷിയയുടെ താൽപര്യ മേഖലയും. തൃത്താല ഡി.കെ.ബി.എം.എം.എച്ച്.എസ്.എസിലെ പ്ലസ് ടു ഹ്യുമാനിറ്റീസ് വിദ്യാർഥിയാണ്.
