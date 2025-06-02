ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ്: കേരളത്തിൽ അക്ഷയ് ബിജുവിന് ഒന്നാം റാങ്ക്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 Jun 2025 11:34 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Jun 2025 11:34 PM IST
ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ്: കേരളത്തിൽ അക്ഷയ് ബിജുവിന് ഒന്നാം റാങ്ക്text_fields
News Summary - JEE Advanced: Akshay Biju top ranks in Kerala
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഐ.ഐ.ടികളിലെ പ്രവേശനത്തിനുള്ള ജോയന്റ് എൻട്രൻസ് എക്സാം (ജെ.ഇ.ഇ) അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ് യോഗ്യതാ പരീക്ഷയിൽ ഡൽഹി സോണിലെ രജിത് ഗുപ്തക്ക് ഒന്നാം റാങ്ക്.
മെയിൻ പരീക്ഷയിൽ ടോപ്പറായ കോഴിക്കോട്ടുകാരൻ അക്ഷയ് ബിജു, അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ് പരീക്ഷയിലും കേരളത്തിൽ ഒന്നാം റാങ്കുനേടി. അക്ഷയ് ബിജുവിന് അഖിലേന്ത്യ തലത്തിൽ 192ാം റാങ്ക് ആണ്. മേയ് 18ന് നടന്ന പരീക്ഷ 1,80,422 പേരാണ് എഴുതിയത്. 54,378 പേർ യോഗ്യത നേടി.
