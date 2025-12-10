അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ജൂനിയർ സയൻസ് ഒളിമ്പ്യാഡ്: മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി അസാൻ ജലീൽ മുഹമ്മദിന്‌ വെങ്കലം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 4:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 Dec 2025 4:14 PM IST
അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ജൂനിയർ സയൻസ് ഒളിമ്പ്യാഡ്: മലയാളി വിദ്യാർഥി അസാൻ ജലീൽ മുഹമ്മദിന് വെങ്കലംtext_fields
News Summary - International Junior Science Olympiad: Malayali student Azan Jaleel Muhammad wins bronze
കോഴിക്കോട്: റഷ്യൻ ഫെഡറേഷനിലെ സെറിസ് നഗരം ആതിഥേയത്വം വഹിച്ച അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര ജൂനിയർ സയൻസ് ഒളിമ്പ്യാഡിൽ (ഐ.ജെ.എസ്.ഒ ) എക്സ് ആൻഡ് വൈ ലേണിങ് പത്താം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥി അസാൻ ജലീൽ മുഹമ്മദിന് വെങ്കലം. നവംബർ 23 മുതൽ ഡിസംബർ രണ്ട് വരെ നടന്ന ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ ജൂനിയർ സയൻസ് ഒളിമ്പ്യാഡിന്റെ 22-ാം പതിപ്പിലാണ് ഖത്തറിന്റെ പ്രതിനിധിയായി അസാൻ ജലീൽ വെങ്കല മെഡൽ നേടി ശ്രദ്ധേയമായ നേട്ടം കൈവരിച്ചത്.
ഖത്തറിലെ ക്വീൻസ് ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിലെ വിദ്യാർഥിയായ അസാൻ ജലീലിൽ കോഴിക്കോട് നരിക്കുനി സ്വദേശിയണ്.
ഡോ: അബ്ദുൽ ജലീൽന്റെയും ഡോ: സെഞ്ചു മുഹമ്മദിന്റെയും മകനാണ്.
സഹോദരങ്ങൾ -അസീം ജലീൽ മുഹമ്മദ്, അസ്ഹർ ജലീൽ മുഹമ്മദ്.
