ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 July 2026 5:55 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 July 2026 5:55 PM IST
ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടിtext_fields
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News Summary - Obtained a doctorate
അരുണോദയ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ നിന്നും സൈക്കോളജിയിൽ ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടിയ ടി.സി. ഷീന കിഴക്കോത്ത്. കുടുംബാരോഗ്യ കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ പബ്ലിക് ഹെൽത്ത് നഴ്സാണ്. ഭർത്താവ് റിട്ടയേർഡ് ഫയർ ഓഫിസർ ഒ.കെ. അശോകൻ. മകൾ ഒ.കെ. അനഘ (നഴ്സിങ് ഓഫിസർ - മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് കോഴിക്കോട്) മകൻ ഒ.കെ. ആദിത്യൻ (BSc നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥി).
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