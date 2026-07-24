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    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightAchievementschevron_rightഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടി
    Achievements
    Posted On
    date_range 24 July 2026 5:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 July 2026 5:55 PM IST

    ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടി

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    ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടി
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    അരുണോദയ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ നിന്നും സൈക്കോളജിയിൽ ഡോക്ടറേറ്റ് നേടിയ ടി.സി. ഷീന കിഴക്കോത്ത്. കുടുംബാരോഗ്യ കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ പബ്ലിക് ഹെൽത്ത് നഴ്സാണ്. ഭർത്താവ് റിട്ടയേർഡ് ഫയർ ഓഫിസർ ഒ.കെ. അശോകൻ. മകൾ ഒ.കെ. അനഘ (നഴ്സിങ് ഓഫിസർ - മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജ് കോഴിക്കോട്) മകൻ ഒ.കെ. ആദിത്യൻ (BSc നഴ്സിങ് വിദ്യാർഥി).

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    TAGS:educationdoctoratePsychologyachievement
    News Summary - Obtained a doctorate
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