Posted Ondate_range 5 Sept 2025 12:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Sept 2025 12:21 PM IST
അയിഷ ജോയിസിന് നാഷനൽ ഓവർസീസ് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്text_fields
News Summary - Aisha Joyce awarded National Overseas Scholarship
അയിഷ ജോയിസിന് നാഷനൽ ഓവർസീസ് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്. സ്കോട്ട്ലൻഡിലെ എഡിൻബറോ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ സോഷ്യൽ ആന്ത്രോപോളജിയിൽ ഏകവർഷ എം.എസ്.സി പഠനത്തിനായി 56 ലക്ഷം രൂപയുടെ നാഷനൽ ഓവർസീസ് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പാണ് അയിഷ ജോയിസിന് ലഭിച്ചത്.
അശോകാ യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ നിന്നും നാലു വർഷ ബി.എ. ഓണേഴ്സ് കോഴ്സ് 98.25% മാർക്കോടെയാണ് അയിഷ വിജയിച്ചത്. തിരുവനന്തപുരം ക്രൈസ്റ്റ് നഗർ ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിലും ലെക്കോൾ ചെമ്പക ഇന്റർനാഷനൽ സ്കൂളിലുമായിരുന്നു സ്കൂൾ പഠനം. ഉഷ ജോയിസ്, ഷാജി ജോസ് എന്നിവരാണ് മാതാപിതാക്കൾ.
