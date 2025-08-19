Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    19 Aug 2025 8:02 AM IST
    19 Aug 2025 8:02 AM IST

    105ാം വയസ്സില്‍ ഡിജിറ്റല്‍ സാക്ഷരത നേടിയ അബ്ദുല്ല മൗലവിയെ ആദരിച്ചു

    105ാം വയസ്സില്‍ ഡിജിറ്റല്‍ സാക്ഷരത നേടിയ അബ്ദുല്ല മൗലവിയെ ആദരിച്ചു
    അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മൗ​ല​വി​ക്ക് മ​ന്ത്രി എം.​ബി. രാ​ജേ​ഷ് സ്മാ​ര്‍ട്ട് ഫോ​ണ്‍ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    പെ​രു​മ്പാ​വൂ​ര്‍: യ​ഥാ​ര്‍ഥ കേ​ര​ള സ്റ്റോ​റി​യു​ടെ നാ​യ​ക​നാ​ണ് എം.​എ. അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മൗ​ല​വി ബാ​ഖ​വി​യെ​ന്ന് ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ​സ്വ​യം​ഭ​ര​ണ മ​ന്ത്രി എം.​ബി. രാ​ജേ​ഷ്. 105ാം വ​യ​സ്സി​ല്‍ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ സാ​ക്ഷ​ര​ത നേ​ടി​യ അ​ശ​മ​ന്നൂ​ര്‍ ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഓ​ട​ക്കാ​ലി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ മൗ​ല​വി​യെ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശി​ച്ച​് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം.

    പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഷി​ജി ഷാ​ജി, മു​ന്‍ ഗ്രാ​മ​പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വി.​പി. ശ​ശീ​ന്ദ്ര​ന്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യവരും ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കൊ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:digital literacyedunewsAbdullah Maulavi
