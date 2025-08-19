105ാം വയസ്സില്‍ ഡിജിറ്റല്‍ സാക്ഷരത നേടിയ അബ്ദുല്ല മൗലവിയെ ആദരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - Abdullah Maulavi honored for achieving digital literacy at the age of 105
പെരുമ്പാവൂര്: യഥാര്ഥ കേരള സ്റ്റോറിയുടെ നായകനാണ് എം.എ. അബ്ദുല്ല മൗലവി ബാഖവിയെന്ന് തദ്ദേശസ്വയംഭരണ മന്ത്രി എം.ബി. രാജേഷ്. 105ാം വയസ്സില് ഡിജിറ്റല് സാക്ഷരത നേടിയ അശമന്നൂര് ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്തിലെ ഓടക്കാലി സ്വദേശിയായ മൗലവിയെ സന്ദര്ശിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം.
പഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഷിജി ഷാജി, മുന് ഗ്രാമപഞ്ചായത്ത് പ്രസിഡന്റ് വി.പി. ശശീന്ദ്രന് തുടങ്ങിയവരും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും മന്ത്രിക്കൊപ്പമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.
