ആദായ നികുതിയിൽ വൻ മാറ്റം; 12 ലക്ഷം വരെ നികുതിയില്ല

#WATCH | "No Income Tax payable up to an income of Rs 12 Lakh. Slabs and rates being changed across the board to benefit all tax-payers," announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman.She further says, "...I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to Rs 4 Lakhs - nil, Rs 4 Lakhs… pic.twitter.com/fs29THlzxO