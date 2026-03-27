രൂപക്ക് റെക്കോഡ് തകർച്ച; ഡോളറിനെതിരെ മൂല്യം 94 ലേക്ക് കൂപ്പുകുത്തി

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Posted Ondate_range 27 March 2026 9:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 March 2026 9:45 AM IST
രൂപക്ക് റെക്കോഡ് തകർച്ച; ഡോളറിനെതിരെ മൂല്യം 94 ലേക്ക് കൂപ്പുകുത്തിtext_fields
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News Summary - Rupee at record low as it slips past 94 mark against US dollar
മുംബൈ: പശ്ചിമേഷ്യയിൽ പ്രതിസന്ധി തുടരുന്നതിനിടെ രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം റെക്കോഡ് തകർച്ചയിൽ. അമേരിക്കൻ ഡോളറിനെതിരെ രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം 94 ലെത്തി. ചരിത്രത്തിൽ ആദ്യമായാണ് രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം ഇത്രയും താഴേക്ക് പോകുന്നത്. ഡോളറിന് 94.1575 ആണ് നിലവിൽ രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം.
ഈ ആഴ്ച ആദ്യം എക്കാലത്തെയും താഴ്ന്ന നിരക്കായ 93.98 ൽ എത്തിയിരുന്നു. പശ്ചിമേഷ്യൻ സംഘർഷ ആരംഭിച്ചശേഷം രൂപയുടെ മൂല്യം ഏകദേശം 3.5 ശതമാനമാണ് ഇടിഞ്ഞത്.
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