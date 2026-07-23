സ്വർണം കുതിക്കുന്നു, ഇന്നും കൂടി; ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന നിരക്ക്

സ്വർണം കുതിക്കുന്നു, ഇന്നും കൂടി; ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന നിരക്ക്text_fields
കൊച്ചി: തുടർച്ചയായി ആറാം ദിവസവും സ്വർണവില കൂടി. ഇന്ന് ഗ്രാമിന് 70 രൂപയും പവന് 560 രൂപയുമാണ് കൂടിയത്. ഇതോടെ യഥാക്രമം 13,500 രൂപയും 1,08,000 രൂപയുമായി. ജൂലൈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന വിലയാണിത്. ഈ മാസം ഒന്നാം തീയതി 1,03,240 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. പിന്നീടുള്ള ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ചാഞ്ചാട്ടം തുടരുകയായിരുന്നു.
ഇന്നലെ ഗ്രാമിന് ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 210രൂപയും പവന് 1,680രൂപയുമാണ് വർധിച്ചത്. 13,430 ആയിരുന്നു ഗ്രാം വില. പവന് 1,07,440 രൂപയും. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഗ്രാമിന് 70 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 13,220 രൂപയും പവന് 560 രൂപ കൂടി 1,05,760 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു.
ഈ വർഷം ജനുവരി 29നായിരുന്നു സ്വർണത്തിന് എക്കാലത്തെയും ഉയർന്ന വില. ഗ്രാമിന് 16,395 രൂപയും പവന് 1,31,160 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു അന്ന് വില.
ജൂലൈയിലെ സ്വർണവില
01: 1,03,240 (Lowest of Month)
01: 104320 (Evening)
02: 1,05,440 (Morning)
02: 1,06,800 (Evening)
03: 1,07,800
04: 1,07,600 (Morning)
06: 1,07,520 (Morning)
07: 1,06,520
08: 1,05,960 (Morning)
08: 1,04,960 (After noon)
09: 1,05,040 (Morning)
09: 1,05,920 (After noon)
10: 1,06,200
11: 105840
12: 105840
13: 104800
14: 1,04,720
15: 1,05,280
16: 1,05,080 (Morning)
17: 1,04,520
18: 1,05,080
19: 1,05,080
20: 1,05,200
21: 1,05,760
22: 1,07,440 (Morning)
23: 1,08,000
ജൂണിലെ സ്വർണവില
1: 1,14,560
2: 1,14,560
3: 1,14,560
4: 1,14,480
5: 1,14,200
6: 112000
7: 112000
8: 1,11,240
9: 1,12,320
10: 10,09,160
10: 108360
11: 1,06,800
12: 1,08,960
13: 1,09,320
14: 1,09,320
15: 1,11,120
16: 1,11,000
17: 1,10,800
18: 1,09,640
19: 1,06,960
20: 107120
21: 107120
22: 107440 ( Morning)
22: 108520 (Evening)
23: 1,07,000 ( Morning)
23: 1,06,040 (Evening)
24: 1,05,840 ( Morning)
24: 1,04,800 (Evening)
25: 1,02,760 (Lowest of Month)
25: 1,03,640 (Evening)
26: 1,03,840 (Morning)
26: 1,04,680 (Evening)
27: 1,05,560 (Morning)
28: 1,05,560
29: 1,04,880 (Morning)
29: 1,04,080 (Evening)
30: 1,02,760 (Lowest of Month)
30: 1,04,160
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register