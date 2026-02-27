സ്വർണവില കൂടി

സ്വർണവില കൂടിtext_fields
കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വർധന. പവന് 400 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 50 രൂപയുമാണ് ഇന്ന് (27.02.2026) കൂടിയത്. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 14,810 രൂപയും പവന് 1,18,480 രൂപയുമായി.
ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെയും ഉച്ചക്കുമായി പവന് 640 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. രാവിലെ 160 രൂപയും ഉച്ചക്ക് 480 രൂപയുമാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്. പവന് 1,18,080 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 14760 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു വില.
ബുധനാഴ്ച ഈ മാസത്തെ ഉയർന്നനിരക്കിലെത്തിയതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് ഇന്നലെ വില കുറഞ്ഞത്. ആഗോള വിപണിയിൽ സ്പോട്ട് ഗോൾഡ് വില 0.45 ശതമാനം ഇടിഞ്ഞ് ഔൺസിന് 5,183.71 ഡോളറായി. യു.എസ് ഗോൾഡ് ഫ്യൂച്ചർ നിരക്ക് 0.15% ശതമാനം ഉയർന്ന് 5,201.99 ഡോളറിലേക്ക് എത്തി.
ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില
1. 1,17,760 രൂപ
2. 1,11,120 രൂപ (Morning), 1,07,920 രൂപ (Lowest of Month) (Afternoon), 1,09,920 രൂപ (Evening), 1,12,320 രൂപ (Evening)
3. 1,11,280 രൂപ (Morning), 1,12,880 രൂപ (Noon)
4. 1,17,720 രൂപ (Morning), 1,16,920 രൂപ (Evening)
5. 1,13,240 രൂപ
6. 1,11,720 രൂപ
7. 1,14,840 രൂപ
8. 1,14,840 രൂപ
9. 1,16,480 രൂപ (Morning) 1,15,800 രൂപ (Evening)
10. 1,15,800 രൂപ (Morning) 1,16,440 രൂപ (Evening)
11. 116,240 രൂപ (രാവിലെ), 117040 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)
12. 1,16,160 രൂപ
13. 1,14,240 രൂപ
14. 1,15,680 രൂപ
16. 1,14,720 രൂപ
17. 1,13,600 (Morning) 1,13,080 (evening)
18. 1,13,080 രൂപ
19. 1,14,760 രൂപ, 115320 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)
20. 1,14,520 രൂപ, 115400 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)
21. 1,16,800 രൂപ
22. 1,16,800 രൂപ
23. 1,18,320 രൂപ
24. 1,18,640 രൂപ
25. 1,18,720 രൂപ
26. 1,18,560 (Morning)
1,18,080 (evening)
27. 1,18,480
