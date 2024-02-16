Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    16 Feb 2024 5:54 AM GMT
    16 Feb 2024 5:54 AM GMT

    ഇടവേളക്ക് ശേഷം സ്വർണവിലയിൽ നേരിയ വർധന

    gold price today
    കൊച്ചി: എട്ടുദിവസത്തെ ഇടവേളക്ക് ശേഷം സ്വർണ വിലയിൽ നേരിയ വർധന. പവന് ഇന്ന് 160 രൂപയാണ് വർധിച്ചത്. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 5710 രൂപയും പവന് 45,680 രൂപയുമായി.

    ഫെബ്രുവരി ഏഴിനാണ് സ്വർണത്തിന് ഏറ്റവും ഒടുവിൽ വില വർധിച്ചത്. അന്ന് 46400 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. തുടർന്ന് അഞ്ച് തവണയായി 880 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞു. 45,520 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഇന്നലത്തെ വില. ഇതാണ് ഈമാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ നിരക്ക്.

    കഴിഞ്ഞദിവസം 480 രൂപ ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ഡിസംബർ 28നായിരുന്നു സ്വർണത്തിന് എക്കാലത്തെയും ഉയർന്ന വില. ഒരു പവന് 47,120 രൂപയായിരുന്നു അന്നത്തെ വില.

