സ്വർണവില ഇടിഞ്ഞു, പവന് കുറഞ്ഞത് 640 രൂപ

Posted Ondate_range 6 Aug 2024 7:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 6 Aug 2024 7:07 AM GMT
സ്വർണവില ഇടിഞ്ഞു, പവന് കുറഞ്ഞത് 640 രൂപtext_fields
കൊച്ചി: കേരളത്തിൽ സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാമിന് 80 രൂപയും പവന് 640 രൂപയുമാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 6,390 രൂപയും പവന് 51,120 രൂപയുമായി.
ആഗസ്ത് രണ്ടിനായിരുന്നു ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന വില. 51,840 ആയിരുന്നു അന്ന് ഒരു പവന് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. ആഗസ്ത് ഒന്നിന് ഗ്രാമിന് 50 രൂപ വർധിച്ചിരുന്നു.
