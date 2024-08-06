Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 7:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Aug 2024 7:07 AM GMT

    സ്വർണവില ഇടിഞ്ഞു, പവന് കുറഞ്ഞത് 640 രൂപ

    കൊച്ചി: കേരളത്തിൽ സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാമിന് 80 രൂപയും പവന് 640 രൂപയുമാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 6,390 രൂപയും പവന് 51,120 രൂപയുമായി.

    ആഗസ്ത് രണ്ടിനായിരുന്നു ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന വില. 51,840 ആയിരുന്നു അന്ന് ഒരു പവന് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. ആഗസ്ത് ഒന്നിന് ഗ്രാമിന് 50 രൂപ വർധിച്ചിരുന്നു.

