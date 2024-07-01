Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    1 July 2024 1:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 July 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    വാണിജ്യ പാചക വാതക സിലിണ്ടറിന്‍റെ വില കുറച്ചു

    commercial cooking gas price
    കൊച്ചി: രാജ്യത്ത് വാണിജ്യ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള പാചക വാതക സിലിണ്ടറിന്‍റെ വില കുറച്ചു. ഹോട്ടലുകളിൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന 19 കിലോഗ്രാം സിലിണ്ടറിന് 31 രൂപയാണ് കുറച്ചത്. സിലിണ്ടറിന്‍റെ കൊച്ചിയിലെ പുതുക്കിയ വില 1,655 രൂപയാണ്.

    ഡൽഹിയിൽ വാണിജ്യ പാചക വാതക സിലിണ്ടറിന്‍റെ വില 1,764.50 രൂപയാകും (പഴയ വില 1,795). മുംബൈ-1,717.50 (പഴയ വില 1,749). ചെന്നൈ-1,930 (പഴയ വില 1,960.50). കൊൽക്കത്ത -1,879 (പഴയ വില 1,911). പ്രാദേശിക നികുതിയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ വിലയിൽ മാറ്റമുണ്ടാകും.

    അതേസമയം, ഗാർഹിക പാചക വാതക സിലിണ്ടറിന്‍റെ വിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല.


    gas cylinder Gas Price LPG Gas
    News Summary - The price of commercial cooking gas cylinder has been reduced
