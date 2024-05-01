Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    വാണിജ്യ പാചകവാതക വില കുറച്ചു

    lpg commercial
    ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ആഗോളവിപണിയില്‍ അസംസ്‌കൃത എണ്ണ വില കുറഞ്ഞ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ രാജ്യത്ത് പാചകവാതക വില കുറച്ചു. 19 കിലോഗ്രാം വാണിജ്യ സിലിണ്ടറിന്റെ വിലയില്‍ 19 രൂപയുടെ കുറവാണ് എണ്ണ വിതരണ കമ്പനികള്‍ വരുത്തിയത്. അതേസമയം, ഗാര്‍ഹികാവശ്യത്തിനായുള്ള സിലിണ്ടര്‍ വിലയില്‍ മാറ്റമില്ല.

    ഡൽഹിയിൽ വാണിജ്യാവശ്യത്തിനായുള്ള പാചകവാതക സിലിണ്ടറിന് 1745.50 രൂപയാണ് പുതിയ വില. ചെന്നൈയില്‍ 1911 രൂപയും മുംബൈയില്‍ 1698.50 രൂപയുമാണ് വില.

    TAGS:lpglpg pricecommercial lpg
