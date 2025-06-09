Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 9:43 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2025 9:43 AM IST

    തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു

    തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു
    കോഴിക്കോട്: തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില ഇടിഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ന് പവന് 200 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 71,640 രൂപയാണ് വില. ഇന്നലെ 71,840 രൂപയും വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 73,040 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 25 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 8955 ആണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച പവന്റെ വിലയിൽ 1200 രൂപയുടെ കുറവുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ രണ്ട് ദിനം കൊണ്ട് 1400 രൂപയാണ് പവന് കുറഞ്ഞത്.

    ഈ മാസമാദ്യം 71,360 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. തുടർന്ന് ജൂൺ അഞ്ചിന് മാസത്തെ ഉയർന്ന വിലയായ 73,040ലെത്തിയിരുന്നു.

