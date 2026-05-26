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    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightMarketchevron_rightകൂടിയും കുറഞ്ഞും...
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 26 May 2026 10:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 May 2026 10:11 AM IST

    കൂടിയും കുറഞ്ഞും സ്വർണവില; ഇന്ന് താഴോട്ട്

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    കൂടിയും കുറഞ്ഞും സ്വർണവില; ഇന്ന് താഴോട്ട്
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    കൊച്ചി: തുടർച്ചയായി ചാഞ്ചാട്ടത്തിലുള്ള സ്വർണത്തിന് ഇന്ന് നേരിയ കുറവ്. ഗ്രാമിന് 45 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14565 രൂപയും പവന് 360രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,16,520 രൂപയുമാണ് വില.

    ഇന്നലെ ഗ്രാമിന് 30 രൂപയും പവന് 240 രൂപയും കൂടിയിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 14,610 രൂപയും പവന് 1,16,880 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു.

    അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിപണിയിൽ സ്​പോട്ട് ഗോൾഡ് ട്രോയ് ഔൺസിന് 4,531.03 ഡോളറായി. 40.45 ഡോളറാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്. 0.88 ശതമാനമാണ് ഇടിവ്.

    ശനിയാഴ്ച ഗ്രാമിന് 40 രൂപയും പവന് 320 രൂപയും കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. 1,16,640 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഒരു പവന്റെ വില.

    മേയ് മാസത്തെ സ്വർണവില

    1: 111720 (Morning)

    1: 110280 (Afternoon)

    1: 109720 (Evening)

    1: 110440 (Night)

    2: 110680

    3: 110680

    4: (Morning) 110680

    4: (Afternoon) 109720

    5: 1,09,400 (Lowest of Month)

    6: (Morning) 110960

    6 (Afternoon) 111560

    7: (Morning) 111800

    7: (Afternoon) 112200

    8: 111960

    9: 111720

    10: 111720

    11: (Morning) 111560

    11: (Night) 112520

    12: 112920

    13: (Morning) Rs. 1,23,120 (Highest of Month)

    13: 118800

    14: 119040

    15: (Morning) 117400

    15: (Afternoon) 115800

    16: 115080

    17: 115080

    18: 114560

    19: 115160

    20: (Morning) 116120

    20: (Evening) 116920

    21: 117280

    22: 116960

    23: 116640

    24: 116640

    25: 1,16,880

    26: 1,16,520

    Show Full Article
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    TAGS:Gold RateGoldGold Price
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