കൂടിയും കുറഞ്ഞും സ്വർണവില; ഇന്ന് താഴോട്ട്

കൂടിയും കുറഞ്ഞും സ്വർണവില; ഇന്ന് താഴോട്ട്text_fields
കൊച്ചി: തുടർച്ചയായി ചാഞ്ചാട്ടത്തിലുള്ള സ്വർണത്തിന് ഇന്ന് നേരിയ കുറവ്. ഗ്രാമിന് 45 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14565 രൂപയും പവന് 360രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,16,520 രൂപയുമാണ് വില.
ഇന്നലെ ഗ്രാമിന് 30 രൂപയും പവന് 240 രൂപയും കൂടിയിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ ഗ്രാമിന് 14,610 രൂപയും പവന് 1,16,880 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു.
അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിപണിയിൽ സ്പോട്ട് ഗോൾഡ് ട്രോയ് ഔൺസിന് 4,531.03 ഡോളറായി. 40.45 ഡോളറാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്. 0.88 ശതമാനമാണ് ഇടിവ്.
ശനിയാഴ്ച ഗ്രാമിന് 40 രൂപയും പവന് 320 രൂപയും കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. 1,16,640 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഒരു പവന്റെ വില.
മേയ് മാസത്തെ സ്വർണവില
1: 111720 (Morning)
1: 110280 (Afternoon)
1: 109720 (Evening)
1: 110440 (Night)
2: 110680
3: 110680
4: (Morning) 110680
4: (Afternoon) 109720
5: 1,09,400 (Lowest of Month)
6: (Morning) 110960
6 (Afternoon) 111560
7: (Morning) 111800
7: (Afternoon) 112200
8: 111960
9: 111720
10: 111720
11: (Morning) 111560
11: (Night) 112520
12: 112920
13: (Morning) Rs. 1,23,120 (Highest of Month)
13: 118800
14: 119040
15: (Morning) 117400
15: (Afternoon) 115800
16: 115080
17: 115080
18: 114560
19: 115160
20: (Morning) 116120
20: (Evening) 116920
21: 117280
22: 116960
23: 116640
24: 116640
25: 1,16,880
26: 1,16,520
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