തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും കുതിച്ച് സ്വർണവില; രണ്ട് ദിവസംകൊണ്ട് 1240 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 Jun 2025 10:08 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jun 2025 10:13 AM IST
തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും കുതിച്ച് സ്വർണവില; രണ്ട് ദിവസംകൊണ്ട് 1240 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kerala gold price updates on 2025 june 12
കോഴിക്കോട്: തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വർധനവ്. ഇന്ന് 640 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 72,800 രൂപയാണ് പവൻ വില. ഇന്നലെ 72,160 രൂപയായിരുന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 80 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 9100 രൂപയായി.
തുടർച്ചയായ മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തെ ഇടിവിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ട് ദിവസം സ്വർണവില ഉയരുന്നത്. ഇന്നലെ 600 രൂപ വർധിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ രണ്ട് ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 1240 രൂപയാണ് വർധിച്ചത്.
ജൂണിലെ സ്വർണവില
ജൂൺ 1- 71,360
ജൂൺ 2- 72,480
ജൂൺ 3- 72,640
ജൂൺ 4- 72,720
ജൂൺ 5- 73,040
ജൂൺ 6- 73,040
ജൂൺ 7- 71,840
ജൂൺ 8- 71,840
ജൂൺ 9- 71,640
ജൂൺ 10- 71,560
ജൂൺ 11- 72,160
ജൂൺ 12- 72,800
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story