    Posted On
    12 Jun 2025 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    12 Jun 2025 10:13 AM IST

    തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും കുതിച്ച് സ്വർണവില; രണ്ട് ദിവസംകൊണ്ട് 1240 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവ്

    കോഴിക്കോട്: തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വർധനവ്. ഇന്ന് 640 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 72,800 രൂപയാണ് പവൻ വില. ഇന്നലെ 72,160 രൂപയായിരുന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 80 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 9100 രൂപയായി.

    തുടർച്ചയായ മൂന്ന് ദിവസത്തെ ഇടിവിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ട് ദിവസം സ്വർണവില ഉയരുന്നത്. ഇന്നലെ 600 രൂപ വർധിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ രണ്ട് ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 1240 രൂപയാണ് വർധിച്ചത്.

    ജൂണിലെ സ്വർണവില

    ജൂൺ 1- 71,360
    ജൂൺ 2- 72,480
    ജൂൺ 3- 72,640
    ജൂൺ 4- 72,720
    ജൂൺ 5- 73,040
    ജൂൺ 6- 73,040
    ജൂൺ 7- 71,840
    ജൂൺ 8- 71,840
    ജൂൺ 9- 71,640
    ജൂൺ 10- 71,560
    ജൂൺ 11- 72,160
    ജൂൺ 12- 72,800
