    date_range 23 April 2025 12:57 PM IST
    date_range 23 April 2025 12:57 PM IST

    സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വൻ ഇടിവ്; ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് കുറഞ്ഞത് പവന് 2200 രൂപ

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വൻ ഇടിവ്. പവന് 2200 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 72,120 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. ഇന്നലെ ഏറ്റവുമുയർന്ന വിലയായ 74,320ലായിരുന്നു സ്വർണം. ഇന്നലെ വർധിച്ച 2200 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്ന് അതേപോലെ കുറഞ്ഞത്.

    ഗ്രാമിന് 275 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 9015 രൂപയായി. വെള്ളിയുടെ വിലയില്‍ മാറ്റമില്ല. ഗ്രാമിന് 109 രൂപ എന്ന നിരക്കില്‍ തുടരുകയാണ്. ആഗോള വിപണിയില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണം ഔണ്‍സിന് 3340 ഡോളര്‍ ആയി കുറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Gold Price
    News Summary - kerala gold price updates 23rd april 2025
