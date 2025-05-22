സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും വർധിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 May 2025 10:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 May 2025 10:03 AM IST
കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വീണ്ടും വർധനവ്. ഇന്ന് പവൻ വില 360 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 71,800 രൂപയായി. ഗ്രാമിന് 45 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 8975 രൂപയായി. ഇന്നലെ 71,440 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില.
മേയ് എട്ടിന് സ്വർണം ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന പവൻ വിലയായ 73,040ലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, ഒരാഴ്ച കൊണ്ട് വിലയിടിഞ്ഞ് 68,880ലെത്തി. കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി സ്വർണവില വർധനവാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
ഇന്നലെ പവന് 1760 രൂപയുടെ വർധനയാണ് ഉണ്ടായത്. ഇതോടെ രണ്ട് ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് സ്വർണത്തിന് 2120 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവാണുണ്ടായത്.
