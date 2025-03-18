Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Market
    Posted On
    18 March 2025 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    18 March 2025 10:21 AM IST

    66,000 തൊട്ടു; ഇന്നും വർധനവ്, പുതിയ ഉയരത്തിൽ സ്വർണവില

    66,000 തൊട്ടു; ഇന്നും വർധനവ്, പുതിയ ഉയരത്തിൽ സ്വർണവില
    കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വർണവില 66,000 തൊട്ടു. ഇന്ന് പവന് 320 രൂപ വർധിച്ചാണ് സർവകാല റെക്കോഡായ 66,000 രൂപയായത്. 8250 രൂപയാണ് ഗ്രാം വില.

    അവസാന രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി നേരിയ തോതിൽ കുറഞ്ഞ സ്വർണവില ഇന്ന് വീണ്ടും വർധിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 65,840 ആയിരുന്നു വില. ശനിയാഴ്ച ഇത് 65,760 ആയും തിങ്കളാഴ്ച 65,680 ആയും കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു.

    മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില


    തിയതിപവൻ വില
    മാർച്ച് 1

    63,520

    മാർച്ച് 2

    63,520

    മാർച്ച് 3

    63,520

    മാർച്ച് 4

    64,080

    മാർച്ച് 5

    64,520

    മാർച്ച് 6

    64,160

    മാർച്ച് 7

    63,920

    മാർച്ച് 8

    64,320

    മാർച്ച് 9

    64,320

    മാർച്ച് 10

    64,400

    മാർച്ച് 11

    64,160

    മാർച്ച് 12

    64,520

    മാർച്ച് 13

    64,960

    മാർച്ച് 14

    65,840

    മാർച്ച് 15

    65,760

    മാർച്ച് 16

    65,760

    മാർച്ച് 17

    65,680

    മാർച്ച് 18

    66,000


