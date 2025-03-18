66,000 തൊട്ടു; ഇന്നും വർധനവ്, പുതിയ ഉയരത്തിൽ സ്വർണവില

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 March 2025 10:13 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 March 2025 10:21 AM IST
66,000 തൊട്ടു; ഇന്നും വർധനവ്, പുതിയ ഉയരത്തിൽ സ്വർണവിലtext_fields
News Summary - kerala gold price on march 18 2025
കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വർണവില 66,000 തൊട്ടു. ഇന്ന് പവന് 320 രൂപ വർധിച്ചാണ് സർവകാല റെക്കോഡായ 66,000 രൂപയായത്. 8250 രൂപയാണ് ഗ്രാം വില.
അവസാന രണ്ട് ദിവസമായി നേരിയ തോതിൽ കുറഞ്ഞ സ്വർണവില ഇന്ന് വീണ്ടും വർധിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 65,840 ആയിരുന്നു വില. ശനിയാഴ്ച ഇത് 65,760 ആയും തിങ്കളാഴ്ച 65,680 ആയും കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു.
മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില
|തിയതി
|പവൻ വില
|മാർച്ച് 1
63,520
മാർച്ച് 2
63,520
മാർച്ച് 3
63,520
മാർച്ച് 4
64,080
മാർച്ച് 5
64,520
മാർച്ച് 6
64,160
മാർച്ച് 7
63,920
മാർച്ച് 8
64,320
മാർച്ച് 9
64,320
മാർച്ച് 10
64,400
മാർച്ച് 11
64,160
മാർച്ച് 12
64,520
മാർച്ച് 13
64,960
മാർച്ച് 14
65,840
മാർച്ച് 15
65,760
മാർച്ച് 16
65,760
മാർച്ച് 17
65,680
മാർച്ച് 18
66,000
