Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightMarketchevron_rightതുടർച്ചയായ...
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 10 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 March 2025 10:14 AM IST

    തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കൂടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കൂടി
    cancel

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവില വർധിച്ചു. പവന് 80 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 64,400 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. ഗ്രാമിന് 10 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 8050 രൂപയായി.

    മാർച്ച് അഞ്ചിലെ വിലയായ 64,520 രൂപയാണ് ഈ മാസത്തെ ഉയർന്ന വില. തുടർന്നുള്ള ദിവസങ്ങൾ വില ഇടിഞ്ഞതിന് ശേഷം ശനിയാഴ്ച വില വർധിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് ഇന്ന് വീണ്ടും വില വർധിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില


    തിയതിവില
    മാർച്ച് 1

    63,520

    മാർച്ച് 2

    63,520

    മാർച്ച് 3

    63,520

    മാർച്ച് 4

    64,080

    മാർച്ച് 5

    64,520

    മാർച്ച് 6

    64,160

    മാർച്ച് 7

    63,920

    മാർച്ച് 8

    64,320

    മാർച്ച് 9

    64,320

    മാർച്ച് 10

    64,400



    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gold RateGold Price
    News Summary - Kerala gold price on 2025 march 10 monday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X