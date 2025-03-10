തുടർച്ചയായ രണ്ടാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കൂടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 March 2025 10:14 AM IST
News Summary - Kerala gold price on 2025 march 10 monday
കോഴിക്കോട്: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവില വർധിച്ചു. പവന് 80 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 64,400 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. ഗ്രാമിന് 10 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 8050 രൂപയായി.
മാർച്ച് അഞ്ചിലെ വിലയായ 64,520 രൂപയാണ് ഈ മാസത്തെ ഉയർന്ന വില. തുടർന്നുള്ള ദിവസങ്ങൾ വില ഇടിഞ്ഞതിന് ശേഷം ശനിയാഴ്ച വില വർധിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് ഇന്ന് വീണ്ടും വില വർധിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില
|തിയതി
|വില
|മാർച്ച് 1
63,520
മാർച്ച് 2
63,520
മാർച്ച് 3
63,520
മാർച്ച് 4
64,080
മാർച്ച് 5
64,520
മാർച്ച് 6
64,160
മാർച്ച് 7
63,920
മാർച്ച് 8
64,320
മാർച്ച് 9
64,320
മാർച്ച് 10
64,400
