മൂന്നാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞുtext_fields
കൊച്ചി: തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്നാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ന് ഗ്രാമിന് 90 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,780 രൂപയും പവന് 720 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,18,240 രൂപയുമായി. ഒരാഴ്ചക്കിടയിലെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ നിരക്കിലാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വിപണനം.
ഇന്നലെ ഗ്രാമിന് 45 രൂപയും ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 55 രൂപയും കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഗ്രാമിന് 65 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,885 രൂപയും പവന് 520 രൂപ കൂടി 1,19,080 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു വില.
ആഗോളവിപണിയിലും സ്വർണവില ഇടിയുകയാണ്. സ്പോട്ട് ഗോൾഡിന് 13.89 ഡോളർ ഇടിഞ്ഞ് 5,103.92 ഡോളറാണ് വില. 0.27 ശതമാനമാണ് ഇടിഞ്ഞത്.
മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില
1. 126920 (Highest of Month)
2. 1,24,520 (രാവിലെ)
1,25,040 (ഉച്ച)
3. 1,24,680
3. 122920
4. 1,20,640
5. 1,19,920
1,19,440
6. 1,18,880 (രാവിലെ)
1,18,160(ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം Lowest of Month))
7. 1,20,000
8. 1,20,000
9. 1,18,560
10. 1,19,080
11 119760
11 119320
12 118960
13 1,18,240
ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില
1. 1,17,760 രൂപ
2. 1,11,120 രൂപ (Morning), 1,07,920 രൂപ (Lowest of Month) (Afternoon), 1,09,920 രൂപ (Evening), 1,12,320 രൂപ (Evening)
3. 1,11,280 രൂപ (Morning), 1,12,880 രൂപ (Noon)
4. 1,17,720 രൂപ (Morning), 1,16,920 രൂപ (Evening)
5. 1,13,240 രൂപ
6. 1,11,720 രൂപ
7. 1,14,840 രൂപ
8. 1,14,840 രൂപ
9. 1,16,480 രൂപ (Morning) 1,15,800 രൂപ (Evening)
10. 1,15,800 രൂപ (Morning) 1,16,440 രൂപ (Evening)
11. 116,240 രൂപ (രാവിലെ), 117040 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)
12. 1,16,160 രൂപ
13. 1,14,240 രൂപ
14. 1,15,680 രൂപ
16. 1,14,720 രൂപ
17. 1,13,600 (Morning) 1,13,080 (evening)
18. 1,13,080 രൂപ
19. 1,14,760 രൂപ, 115320 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)
20. 1,14,520 രൂപ, 115400 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)
21. 1,16,800 രൂപ
22. 1,16,800 രൂപ
23. 1,18,320 രൂപ
24. 1,18,640 രൂപ
25. 1,18,720 രൂപ
26. 1,18,560 (Morning)
1,18,080 (evening)
27. 1,18,480
28. 1,20,800
