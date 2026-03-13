Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2026 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2026 10:12 AM IST

    മൂന്നാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു

    Gold
    കൊച്ചി: തുടർച്ചയായി മൂന്നാംദിനവും സ്വർണവില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ന് ഗ്രാമിന് 90 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,780 രൂപയും പവന് 720 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,18,240 രൂപയുമായി. ഒരാഴ്ചക്കിടയിലെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ നിരക്കിലാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വിപണനം.

    ഇന്നലെ ഗ്രാമിന് 45 രൂപയും ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 55 രൂപയും കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ബുധനാഴ്ച ഗ്രാമിന് 65 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,885 രൂപയും പവന് 520 രൂപ കൂടി 1,19,080 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു വില.

    ആഗോളവിപണിയിലും സ്വർണവില ഇടിയുകയാണ്. സ്പോട്ട് ഗോൾഡിന് 13.89 ഡോളർ ഇടിഞ്ഞ് 5,103.92 ഡോളറാണ് വില. 0.27 ശതമാനമാണ് ഇടിഞ്ഞത്.

    മാർച്ചിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 126920 (Highest of Month)

    2. 1,24,520 (രാവിലെ)

    1,25,040 (ഉച്ച)

    3. 1,24,680

    3. 122920

    4. 1,20,640

    5. 1,19,920

    1,19,440

    6. 1,18,880 (രാവിലെ)

    1,18,160(ഉച്ചക്ക് ശേഷം Lowest of Month))

    7. 1,20,000

    8. 1,20,000

    9. 1,18,560

    10. 1,19,080

    11 119760

    11 119320

    12 118960

    13 1,18,240

    ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 1,17,760 രൂപ

    2. 1,11,120 രൂപ (Morning), 1,07,920 രൂപ (Lowest of Month) (Afternoon), 1,09,920 രൂപ (Evening), 1,12,320 രൂപ (Evening)

    3. 1,11,280 രൂപ (Morning), 1,12,880 രൂപ (Noon)

    4. 1,17,720 രൂപ (Morning), 1,16,920 രൂപ (Evening)

    5. 1,13,240 രൂപ

    6. 1,11,720 രൂപ

    7. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    8. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    9. 1,16,480 രൂപ (Morning) 1,15,800 രൂപ (Evening)

    10. 1,15,800 രൂപ (Morning) 1,16,440 രൂപ (Evening)

    11. 116,240 രൂപ (രാവിലെ), 117040 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    12. 1,16,160 രൂപ

    13. 1,14,240 രൂപ

    14. 1,15,680 രൂപ

    16. 1,14,720 രൂപ

    17. 1,13,600 (Morning) 1,13,080 (evening)

    18. 1,13,080 രൂപ

    19. 1,14,760 രൂപ, 115320 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    20. 1,14,520 രൂപ, 115400 രൂപ (വൈകുന്നേരം)

    21. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    22. 1,16,800 രൂപ

    23. 1,18,320 രൂപ

    24. 1,18,640 രൂപ

    25. 1,18,720 രൂപ

    26. 1,18,560 (Morning)

    1,18,080 (evening)

    27. 1,18,480

    28. 1,20,800

