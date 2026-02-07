Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightMarketchevron_rightവാരാന്ത്യത്തിലും...
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2026 10:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2026 10:27 AM IST

    വാരാന്ത്യത്തിലും സ്വർണവില ഉയരുന്നു; പവന് 2120 രൂപ കൂടി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാരാന്ത്യത്തിലും സ്വർണവില ഉയരുന്നു; പവന് 2120 രൂപ കൂടി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും ഉയരുന്നു. ശനിയാഴ്ച 22 കാരറ്റ് (916) സ്വർണത്തിന് ഗ്രാമിന് 265 രൂപ കൂടി 14,355 രൂപയിലാണ് വിൽപന പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്. ഒരുപവന് 2120 രൂപ കൂടി 1,14,840 രൂപയിലെത്തി. 18 കാരറ്റിന് ഗ്രാമിന് 215 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 11795 രൂപയിലെത്തി. 14 കാരറ്റിന് 9185, 9 കാരറ്റ് 5925 രൂപയുമാണ് ഗ്രാമിന് വില. വെള്ളി ഗ്രാമിന് 285 രൂപ നിരക്കിലാണ് വിൽപന നടക്കുന്നത്.

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വ്യാപാരം ആരംഭിച്ചപ്പോൾ ഇടിഞ്ഞ സ്വർണവില ഉച്ചയോടെ തിരികെ കയറി. ഗ്രാമിന് 125 രൂപ കൂടി വില 14,090 രൂപയിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. ജനുവരി 29നാണ് സ്വർണവില സർവകാല റെക്കോഡിലെത്തിയത്. പവന് 1,31,160 രൂപയിൽ എത്തിയിരുന്നു. പിന്നാലെ ഘട്ടംഘട്ടമായി വില താഴേക്ക് വരികയും ചെയ്തു. ആഗോള വിപണിയിൽ സ്വർണവില ഔൺസിന് 98.58 ഡോളർ ഉയർന്ന് 4966.26 ഡോളറിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്. 2.03 ശതമാനത്തിന്റെ വർധനയാണ് ഇന്നുണ്ടായത്.

    ഫെബ്രുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 117760 രൂപ

    2. 1,11,120 രൂപ (Morning), 1,07,920 രൂപ (Lowest of Month) (Afternoon), 1,09,920 രൂപ (Evening), 1,12,320 രൂപ (Evening)

    3. 1,11,280 രൂപ (Morning), 1,12,880 രൂപ (Noon)

    4. 1,17,720 രൂപ (Morning), 1,16,920 രൂപ (Evening)

    5. 1,13,240 രൂപ

    6. 1,11,720 രൂപ

    7. 1,14,840 രൂപ

    ജനുവരിയിലെ സ്വർണവില

    1. 99,040 (Lowest of Month)

    2. 99880

    3. 99600

    4. 99600

    5. 100760 (Morning), 101080 (Afternoon), 101360 (Evening)

    6. 101800

    7. 102280 (Morning), 101400 (Evening)

    8. 101200

    9. 101720 (Morning), 9 102160 (Evening)

    10. 103000

    11. 103000

    12. 104240

    13. 104520

    14. 105320 (Morning), 105600 (Evening)

    15. 105000 (Morning), 105320 (Evening)

    16. 105160

    17. 105440

    18. 105440

    19. 106840 (Morning), 107240 (Evening)

    20. 108000 (Morning), 108800 (Noon), 110400 (Afternoon), 109840 (Evening)

    21. 113520 (Morning), 115320 (Noon), 114840 (Evening)

    22. 113160

    23. 117120 (Morning), 115240 (Afternoon)

    24. 116320 (Morning), 117520 (Evening)

    25. 117520

    26. 119320 (Morning),118760 (Afternoon)

    27. 118760

    28. 121120 (Morning), 122520 (Afternoon)

    29. Rs. 1,31,160 (Morning -Highest of Month), 130360 (Evening)

    30. 125120 (Morning), 124080 (Afternoon)

    31. 117760

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Market newsGold RateGold Price
    News Summary - Gold Rate Today | Gold Rate Kerala
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X