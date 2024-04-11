Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 11 April 2024 4:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 April 2024 4:32 AM GMT

    സ്വർണം കുതിപ്പ് തുടരുന്നു; ഇന്നും വില കൂടി

    കോഴിക്കോട്: സ്വർണവിലയിൽ ഇന്നും വർധനവ്. പവന് 80 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 52,960 രൂപയാണ് ഇന്നത്തെ വില. ഇന്നലെ 52,880 രൂപയായിരുന്നു. ഗ്രാമിന് 10 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 6620 രൂപയായി. തുടർച്ചയായ പത്താം ദിവസമാണ് സ്വർണവില വർധിക്കുന്നത്.

    ഏപ്രിൽ രണ്ടിന് 50,680 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. 10 ദിവസം കൊണ്ട് 2280 രൂപയുടെ വർധനവാണുണ്ടായത്. മാർച്ച് ഒന്നിന് 46,320 രൂപയായിരുന്നു സ്വർണവില.

    TAGS:Gold rategold price
    News Summary - Gold rate kerala
