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    Homechevron_rightBusinesschevron_rightMarketchevron_rightസ്വർണത്തിന് വീണ്ടും...
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2026 5:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2026 5:13 PM IST

    സ്വർണത്തിന് വീണ്ടും വിലയിടിഞ്ഞു; ഗ്രാമിന് 225 രൂപയാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്

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    സ്വർണത്തിന് വീണ്ടും വിലയിടിഞ്ഞു; ഗ്രാമിന് 225 രൂപയാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്
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    കൊച്ചി: സ്വർണത്തിന് വീണ്ടും വില കുറഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാമിന് 225 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,450യും പവന് 1800 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,15,600 രൂപയുമാണ് നിലവിലെ വില. തീരുവ വർധനക്ക് പിന്നാലെ ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ വൻ ഇടിവാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    ഗ്രാമിന് 14,675 രൂപയും പവന് 1,17,400 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു രാവിലത്തെ വില. ബുധനാഴ്ച സ്വർണത്തിന്‍റെ ഇറക്കുമതി തീരുവ വർധിപ്പിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് വിലയിടിവ് ഉണ്ടായത്.

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