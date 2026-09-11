സ്വർണം: ഇന്നത്തെ വൻ ഇടിവിന് പിന്നാലെ 140 രൂപയുടെ വർധന

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
സ്വർണം: ഇന്നത്തെ വൻ ഇടിവിന് പിന്നാലെ 140 രൂപയുടെ വർധനtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - gold rate
കൊച്ചി: സ്വർണത്തിന് രാവിലെ വൻ ഇടിവ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയതിനു പിന്നാലെ ഉച്ചതിരിഞ്ഞ് വീണ്ടും 140 രൂപ കൂടി. ഗ്രാമിന് 14,155 രൂപയാണ് നിലവിലെ വില. പവന് 1,120 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 1,13,240 രൂപയായി. രാവിലെ പവന് 1,920 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 240 രൂപയുമാണ് കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്നത്.
യു.എസ്-ഇറാൻ സംഘർഷങ്ങളിലെ അനിശ്ചിതാവസ്ഥയും എണ്ണ വിപണയിലെ കുതിച്ചുചാട്ടവും ഡോളർ-രൂപ വിനിമയ നിരക്കുമാണ് സ്വർണ വിലയിലെ ചാഞ്ചാട്ടത്തെ സ്വാധീനിക്കുന്നത്.
സെപ്റ്റംബറിലെ സ്വർണവില
01: 1,15,080 (Morning)
01: 1,13,720 (After noon)
02: 1,11,480
03: 1,13,920
04: 1,14,880
05: 1,13,520
06: 1,13,520
07: 1,13,040
08: 1,13,920
09: 1,13,160
10: 1,14,040
11: 1,12,120
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story