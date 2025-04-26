സ്വർണവിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല; തുടർച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം ദിവസവും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 April 2025 12:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 April 2025 12:25 PM IST
സ്വർണവിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല; തുടർച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം ദിവസവുംtext_fields
News Summary - Gold prices unchanged for third consecutive day
കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് തുടർച്ചയായ മൂന്നാം ദിവസവും സ്വർണവിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല. പവന് 72,040 രൂപയിലും ഗ്രാമിന് 9,005 രൂപയിലുമാണ് വ്യാപാരം നടക്കുന്നത്.
ഏപ്രിൽ 22ന് ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടിയ വിലയായ 74,320 രൂപ പവന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് 23ന് പവന് 2,200 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 72,120 രൂപയിലെത്തി.
22ന് ഈ വില 72,040 രൂപയിലേക്ക് വീണ്ടും താഴ്ന്നു. 25ന് വിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തുടർന്നു. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയായ 65,800 രൂപ ഏപ്രിൽ എട്ടിന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
