6 April 2024 5:23 AM GMT
6 April 2024 5:23 AM GMT
സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും ഉയരങ്ങളിലേക്ക്; പവന് 960 രൂപയുടെ വർധന
News Summary - Gold prices to rise; An increase of Rs 960
കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും ഉയരങ്ങളിലേക്ക്. പവന് 960 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 52,280 രൂപയിലെത്തി. ഗ്രാമിന് 120 കൂടി 6,535 രൂപയിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം നടക്കുന്നത്.
ഏപ്രിൽ ഒന്നിന് 50,880 രൂപയായിരുന്നു പവൻ വില. രണ്ടാം തീയതി വില 50,680 രൂപയിലേക്ക് താഴ്ന്നു. തുടർന്ന് മൂന്ന്, നാല് തീയതികളിൽ 51,280ലേക്കും 51,680ലേക്കും ഉയർന്നു. ഏപ്രിൽ അഞ്ചിന് പവൻ വില 51,320 രൂപയിലേക്ക് വീണ്ടും താഴ്ന്നു.
ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ വിലയായ 50,680 രൂപ ഏപ്രിൽ മൂന്നിന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.
