താഴ്ചയിൽ നിന്ന് ഉയർച്ചയിലേക്ക്; സ്വർണ വില വീണ്ടും വർധിച്ചു

താഴ്ചയിൽ നിന്ന് ഉയർച്ചയിലേക്ക്; സ്വർണ വില വീണ്ടും വർധിച്ചുtext_fields
കൊച്ചി: റെക്കോഡിലെത്തിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കുറഞ്ഞ സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും കൂടി. ഗ്രാമിന് 495 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,640 രൂപയിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്. 1,17,120 രൂപയാണ് ഒരു പവൻ സ്വർണത്തിന്റെ വില. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടിയ വിലയാണ് ഇന്ന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.
വ്യാഴാഴ്ച 1,13,160 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഒരു പവന്റെ വില. ബുധനാഴ്ച പവന് 1,15,320 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 14,145 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു സ്വർണവില. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രണ്ട് തവണ സ്വർണവില വർധിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും ഒടുവിൽ വില കുറവോടെയാണ് വ്യാപാരം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.
ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ രണ്ട് തവണയായി ഗ്രാമിന് 685 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,415 രൂപയും പവന് 5,480 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 1,15,320 രൂപയുമായി. വൈകിട്ട് ഗ്രാമിന് 60 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,355 രൂപയിലേക്കും പവന് 480 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,14,840 രൂപയിലേക്കും എത്തിയിരുന്നു.
ഈ മാസത്തെ സ്വർണവില
1-Jan-26 Rs. 99,040 (Lowest of Month)
2-Jan-26 99880
3-Jan-26 99600
4-Jan-26 99600
5-Jan-26 (Morning) 100760
5-Jan-26 (Afternoon) 101080
5-Jan-26 (Evening) 101360
6-Jan-26 101800
7-Jan-26 (Morning) 102280
7-Jan-26 (Evening) 101400
8-Jan-26 101200
9-Jan-26 (Morning) 101720
9-Jan-26 (Evening) 102160
10-Jan-26 103000
11-Jan-26 103000
12-Jan-26 104240
13-Jan-26 104520
14-Jan-26 (Morning) 105320
14-Jan-26 (Evening) 105600
15-Jan-26 (Morning) 105000
15-Jan-26 (Evening) 105320
16-Jan-26 105160
17-Jan-26 105440
18-Jan-26 105440
19-Jan-26 (Morning) 106840
19-Jan-26 (Evening) 107240
20-jan-26 108000
20-Jan-26 (Noon) 1,08,800
20-Jan-26 (Evening) 1,10,400
20-Jan-26 (Evening) 1,09,840
21-Jan-26 (Morning) 1,13,160
21-Jan-26 (Evening) 1,14,840
22-Jan-26 1,13,160
23-Jan-26 1,17,120
