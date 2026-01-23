Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 10:27 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 10:39 AM IST

    താഴ്ചയിൽ നിന്ന് ഉയർച്ചയിലേക്ക്; സ്വർണ വില വീണ്ടും വർധിച്ചു

    ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടിയ വിലയാണ് ഇന്ന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്
    Gold
    കൊച്ചി: റെക്കോഡിലെത്തിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കുറഞ്ഞ സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും കൂടി. ഗ്രാമിന് 495 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,640 രൂപയിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്. 1,17,120 രൂപയാണ് ഒരു പവൻ സ്വർണത്തിന്‍റെ വില. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടിയ വിലയാണ് ഇന്ന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

    വ്യാഴാഴ്ച 1,13,160 രൂപയായിരുന്നു ഒരു പവന്‍റെ വില. ബുധനാഴ്ച പവന് 1,15,320 രൂപയും ഗ്രാമിന് 14,145 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു സ്വർണവില. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രണ്ട് തവണ സ്വർണവില വർധിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും ഒടുവിൽ വില കുറവോടെയാണ് വ്യാപാരം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ രണ്ട് തവണയായി ഗ്രാമിന് 685 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 14,415 രൂപയും പവന് 5,480 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 1,15,320 രൂപയുമായി. വൈകിട്ട് ഗ്രാമിന് 60 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,355 രൂപയിലേക്കും പവന് 480 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,14,840 രൂപയിലേക്കും എത്തിയിരുന്നു.

    ഈ മാസത്തെ സ്വർണവില

    1-Jan-26 Rs. 99,040 (Lowest of Month)

    2-Jan-26 99880

    3-Jan-26 99600

    4-Jan-26 99600

    5-Jan-26 (Morning) 100760

    5-Jan-26 (Afternoon) 101080

    5-Jan-26 (Evening) 101360

    6-Jan-26 101800

    7-Jan-26 (Morning) 102280

    7-Jan-26 (Evening) 101400

    8-Jan-26 101200

    9-Jan-26 (Morning) 101720

    9-Jan-26 (Evening) 102160

    10-Jan-26 103000

    11-Jan-26 103000

    12-Jan-26 104240

    13-Jan-26 104520

    14-Jan-26 (Morning) 105320

    14-Jan-26 (Evening) 105600

    15-Jan-26 (Morning) 105000

    15-Jan-26 (Evening) 105320

    16-Jan-26 105160

    17-Jan-26 105440

    18-Jan-26 105440

    19-Jan-26 (Morning) 106840

    19-Jan-26 (Evening) 107240

    20-jan-26 108000

    20-Jan-26 (Noon) 1,08,800

    20-Jan-26 (Evening) 1,10,400

    20-Jan-26 (Evening) 1,09,840

    21-Jan-26 (Morning) 1,13,160

    21-Jan-26 (Evening) 1,14,840

    22-Jan-26 1,13,160

    23-Jan-26 1,17,120

    News Summary - Gold prices rise again Today
