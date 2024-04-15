സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വീണ്ടും വർധന; പവന് കൂടിയത് 440 രൂപ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 15 April 2024 7:46 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 15 April 2024 7:46 AM GMT
ശനിയാഴ്ച കുത്തനെ കുറഞ്ഞിരുന്ന സ്വർണവിലയിൽ വീണ്ടും വർധന. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച ഗ്രാമിന് 55 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 6705 രൂപയും പവന് 440 രൂപ വർധിച്ച് 53,640 രൂപയുമായി. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച 53,760 രൂപയിലെത്തി സർവകാല റെക്കോഡിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, ശനിയാഴ്ച ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 560 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ന് വീണ്ടും തിരിച്ചുകയറുകയായിരുന്നു.
ഒന്നര മാസത്തിനിടെ പവന് 7000 രൂപയുടെ വര്ധനവാണുണ്ടായത്. ആറ് മാസത്തിനിടെ സ്വര്ണവിലയില് 20 ശതമാനത്തോളം വര്ധനവുണ്ടായി. ശനിയാഴ്ച അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിലയിൽ 80 ഡോളർ കുറവ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിരുന്നെങ്കിലും ഇറാൻ-ഇസ്രായേൽ യുദ്ധഭീതി വീണ്ടും വിലവർധനവിന് കാരണമാവുകയായിരുന്നു.
