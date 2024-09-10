Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Market
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 6:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Sep 2024 6:45 AM GMT

    സ്വർണവിലയിൽ നാലാം ദിവസവും മാറ്റമില്ല

    gold price
    കൊച്ചി: സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് തുടർച്ചയായ നാലാം ദിവസവും സ്വർണവിലയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല. ഒരു പവന് 53,440 രൂപയിലും ഗ്രാമിന് 6,680 രൂപയിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം നടക്കുന്നത്.

    സെപ്റ്റംബർ ആറിനാണ് ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടിയ വിലയായ 53,760 രൂപ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. തുടർന്ന് ഏഴാം തീയതി 53,440 രൂപയിലേക്ക് വില താഴ്ന്നു. എട്ട്, ഒമ്പത് തീയതികളിലും സ്വർണവില മാറ്റമില്ലാതെ തുടർന്നു.

    സെപ്റ്റംബർ മാസത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ പവൻ വിലയായ 53,360 രൂപ രണ്ടാം തീയതി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. തുടർന്നുള്ള മൂന്നു ദിവസങ്ങളിലും ഈ വിലയിൽ മാറ്റം വന്നില്ല.

